Machine Gun Kelly reveals real truth behind huge blackout tattoo

Machine Gun Kelly gets honest about his huge blackout tattoo

Machine Gun Kelly wanted to "redesign" his skin, the "largest organ of body."

During a recent chat on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Thursday, September 18, the 35-year-old rapper recounted his liking for inks since he was a teenager, when show host Jennifer Hudson asked about his unique tattoo covering his thorax and arms.

Noting the reason behind getting tattoos as per reasearch, MGK suggested it might be due to his "extremely high anxiety" but he specifically wanted to "redesign" his "anatomy".

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, revealed that he has been experimenting with different inks on his body since he was 13-year-old.

He shared his huge blackout tattoo was recommended by one of his pals.

“Let’s talk about your amazing tattoo, that’s like half of your body. What inspired that?” Hudson inquired.

“I’ve realized through research that this is from someone who has extremely high anxiety,” the Lost Americana artist explained, noting, “But in my head, it really interested me in redesigning the anatomy.”

He went on to recall, “You know the skin is the largest organ that we have. I’ve already had all tattoos since I was 13, my whole body has been covered for a long time, and I just wanted to redesign what the human skin could look like."

"So I came up with, well I didn’t, but a friend of mine named Roxx came up with this," the musician added.