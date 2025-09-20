Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy shares warm hug with late 'One Direction' star in AI reimagined snaps

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy posts AI reimagined snaps with late singer

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy is hopping on the bandwagon on social media where everyone is reimagining their images with their loved ones or celebrity crush with the help of Artificial Intelligence.

A new social trend is taking over the internet where netzins are reimagining pictures with loved ones hugging, AI Hugging Trend or "Hug My Younger Self." With the help of AI tools like LunaAI.video and Google Gemini users are creating the images where they are warmly hugging their younger self, or passing loved ones or some are using to celebrate their celebrity crush.

Kate jumped into the same trend and reimagined her and late One Direction alum's snaps into sweet AI generated images.

The snaps were generated by a fan and the influencer expressed her gratitude to the follower yet acknowledged the good and bad side of Artificial Intelligence, writing, "a blessing and a curse."

This came after Kate posted a touching note for Liam on what would have been his 32nd birthday.

"8.29.93. A special day for the most special soul. I miss you so much," she wrote along with a montage video of their sweet memories together. "Happy Birthday Liam."

"I wish we could celebrate together. In the next life I guess."

She also penned down a poignant note in a separate post on his birthday.

The note began, "My dearest Liam, It breaks my heart being that I can’t hand you a physical birthday card today. That I can’t hear your laugh, or tell you all the things I wish I’d said a thousand more times."

She went on to write, "I’ve been struggling to find the right words, but I’ll start with the most obvious, happy birthday. Today, you would have been 32. In your 31 years here on this earth you brought so much joy, happiness and hope to so many- especially to me."

"I hope you know how brightly you still shine, even from up there. I would give up years of my life just to give you a few more. I miss making memories with you. I miss having things to look forward to together."

"But today, my birthday gift to you is my strength. I promise you I will celebrate you extra today, honor your life, and cherish the beautiful times we’ve had. I love you so much. Yours, Katelyn." she concluded.