Can King Charles really help Trump escape his scandals?

Donald Trump thinks King Charles can save him from scandal?

Donald Trump reportedly believes that his connections with the British royal family can save him from mounting controversies in the United States.

Insiders recently told RadarOnline that Trump thinks King Charles ties as a public relations shield.

The source stated, "Donald is convinced that being pictured with the royals makes him untouchable."

"He believes that no matter how bad the scandals are at home, standing next to the King or Queen gives him an aura of respectability that washes away the dirt. It's not about diplomacy for him – it's about image and survival," they added.

This comes after Donald Trump visited the UK recently, marking his second official state visit, an unprecedented honor for a sitting U.S. president. Trump was welcomed by King Charles and Queen Camilla and also Prince William and Princess Kate.

His state visits to Britain remain a point of pride. Insiders claim that he views them as "redemption arcs."

"He can be facing indictments one day, then standing in Windsor Castle the next. In his mind, that contrast frees him from scandal. It's classic Trump – he thinks the crown can launder his reputation," they added.