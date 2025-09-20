 
Kourtney Kardashian debuts new hairstyle amid secret baby plans with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian shares son Rocky with husband Travis Barker

By
Syeda Waniya
|

September 20, 2025

Kourtney Kardashian has just shared her new hairstyle.

The reality TV star took to Instagram on Friday and unveiled her new bangs haircut.

Celebrating the "witchy" season, Kourtney posted mirror selfies showing her fresh cut.

In the caption, Kourtney, who shares son Rocky with husband Travis Barker, simply wrote, "Witchy season."

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their love for Kourtney's new look.

One wrote, "it’s about that time." Another added, "the most beautiful woman literally."

"I wonder what you’re gonna be this Halloween," the third comment read.

It is worth mentioning that this comes amid insiders' claim that Kourtney Kardashian is planning another child with her husband Travis Barker.

An insider told RadarOnline, "They’ve been trying the old-fashioned way pretty much nonstop."

"If that doesn’t work this time, using a surrogate is on the table. That worked out well for \[her sisters] Kim and Khloe," they added.

However, Kourtney is also mother to Mason, 15, Penelope, 13, and Reign, 10, whom she shares with ex-partner Scott Disick.

