 
Geo News

Kourtney Kardashian cuts her own bangs while sick

This isn’t Kourtney Kardashian’s first experience with fringes

By
Web Desk
|

September 20, 2025

Kourtney Kardashian unveils chopped bangs and calls it ‘witchy season’
Kourtney Kardashian unveils chopped bangs and calls it ‘witchy season’

Kourtney Kardashian is entering fall with a bold new hairstyle.

Kourtney Kardashian cuts her own bangs while sick

On Friday, the reality star and entrepreneur, 46, debuted her freshly cut bangs in a sultry mirror selfie posted to Instagram.

“Witchy season,” she captioned the snap taken in a T-shirt and no visible makeup.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the Poosh and Lemme founder admitted she took the scissors into her own hands while battling COVID-19.

Sharing a photo of the hair dropped on the floor, she wrote, “I always get the urge to cut my hair when I have COVID.”

This isn’t Kardashian’s first experience with fringes. She’s shared childhood throwbacks showing her and sister Kim with ‘90s-style bangs, and over the years, she’s occasionally revisited shorter styles.

Her latest look follows a streak of edgy fashion choices. Just last month, she shared a daring Instagram post featuring a sheer lace babydoll top and a chain-linked accessory.

The style update also comes amid ongoing speculation about her family plans with husband Travis Barker—rumours she recently denied.

Kardashian is already mom three older children—Mason, 15; Penelope, 12; and Reign, 10—whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. She and Barker then welcomed their son, Rocky, in November 2023.

Ashley Olsen turns heads with new hair makeover
Ashley Olsen turns heads with new hair makeover
Nina Dobrev, Shaun White break up for reasons unrelated to cheating
Nina Dobrev, Shaun White break up for reasons unrelated to cheating
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's meticulously planning their wedding in detail
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's meticulously planning their wedding in detail
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's marital mansion back on market at new price
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's marital mansion back on market at new price
Robert Irwin on what his father would've thought of his incredible 'DWTS' debut
Robert Irwin on what his father would've thought of his incredible 'DWTS' debut
Kendall, Kylie Jenner step out with Hailey Bieber for dinner in West Hollywood
Kendall, Kylie Jenner step out with Hailey Bieber for dinner in West Hollywood
Pamela Anderson teams up with sons Brandon & Dylan for 'Barb Wire' TV reboot
Pamela Anderson teams up with sons Brandon & Dylan for 'Barb Wire' TV reboot
Taylor Swift's new album to be accompanied by secret theatrical event
Taylor Swift's new album to be accompanied by secret theatrical event