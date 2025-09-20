Kourtney Kardashian cuts her own bangs while sick

Kourtney Kardashian unveils chopped bangs and calls it ‘witchy season’

Kourtney Kardashian is entering fall with a bold new hairstyle.

On Friday, the reality star and entrepreneur, 46, debuted her freshly cut bangs in a sultry mirror selfie posted to Instagram.

“Witchy season,” she captioned the snap taken in a T-shirt and no visible makeup.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the Poosh and Lemme founder admitted she took the scissors into her own hands while battling COVID-19.

Sharing a photo of the hair dropped on the floor, she wrote, “I always get the urge to cut my hair when I have COVID.”

This isn’t Kardashian’s first experience with fringes. She’s shared childhood throwbacks showing her and sister Kim with ‘90s-style bangs, and over the years, she’s occasionally revisited shorter styles.

Her latest look follows a streak of edgy fashion choices. Just last month, she shared a daring Instagram post featuring a sheer lace babydoll top and a chain-linked accessory.

The style update also comes amid ongoing speculation about her family plans with husband Travis Barker—rumours she recently denied.

Kardashian is already mom three older children—Mason, 15; Penelope, 12; and Reign, 10—whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. She and Barker then welcomed their son, Rocky, in November 2023.