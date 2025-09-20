Machine Gun Kelly gets honest about 'redesigning his skin'

Machine Gun Kelly reveals why he gets so many tattoos on him

Machine Gun Kelly has several tattoos on his body. But why did he get them in the first place?



He reveals this in an interview with Jennifer Hudson on her show, saying, “I’ve realized through research that this is from someone who has extremely high anxiety. But in my head, it really interested me in redesigning the anatomy.”

The Home rapstar continues, “You know the skin is the largest organ that we have. I’ve already had all tattoos since I was 13, my whole body has been covered for a long time, and I just wanted to redesign what the human skin could look like."

"So I came up with, well I didn’t, but a friend of mine named Roxx came up with this," he notes.

Elsewhere in the show, MGK gushes about her ex-fiancée, Megan Fox, "The person who is the greatest partner. The greatest person to have had a child with.”

When co-parenting, he says, "We go back and forth on who she looks like. Like last month she looked exactly like me and now she looks exactly like her. It changes, you know?"

MGK and Megan recently welcomed their baby daughter. They pair name her Sage Blade.