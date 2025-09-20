Friend reveals Queen Elizabeth’s reaction to Charlie Kirk’s mission

Businessman John Mappin has recalled a private briefing at Windsor Castle that, he says, introduced Queen Elizabeth II to the work of American activist Charlie Kirk, the conservative commentator who was killed this month in Utah.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Mappin said his friends Lord and Lady Plunket briefed the late Queen and Prince Philip over tea about Turning Point, the youth movement Kirk founded in the United States and later expanded to Britain.

John Mappin, )far right )with Charlie Kirk, Candace Owens and his wife , Irina (far left)

Mappin emphasized that the Queen had not personally met Kirk but was told about his mission.

“Prince Philip found it fascinating, while she just loved the idea that Charlie was bringing younger people back to the Church,” Mappin said.

He added that Elizabeth, as head of the Church of England, valued Kirk’s outspoken Christianity.

Kirk, 31, was shot dead on September 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University.

His assassination stunned supporters in both countries, and his funeral this weekend is expected to draw figures including Donald Trump.

Mappin said the Queen’s supportive response underscored her own lifelong Christian devotion:

“She did appreciate Charlie’s sincere love of Jesus Christ, and what he was doing.”