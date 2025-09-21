Mindy Kaling brings THIS snack on fashion shows

Mindy Kaling always have ‘candy’ in her bag on fashion shows

Mindy Kaling has opened up about what helps her ease her nerves at fashion shows.

In an interview with People Magazine, Kaling shared that she brings candy in her bag during the show.

At the Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2026 show at New York Fashion Week on Monday, she said, "No matter how nervous you get, there's candy in your bag. And that's true tonight.”

Moreover, the actress and comedian also went on to share her dream front-row seat neighbours during the show.

She said, “I think Colman Domingo because he is just so chic. Zendaya because she's also just gorgeous.”

“These are people that I'm just thinking about how stylish they are. My mom was incredibly stylish, so I would've loved it for her to be there. And she had a great sense of humor,” Kaling added.

Kaling said, “Tory [Burch] doesn't really sit front row since she's a designer, but I would love to sit next to Tory. And there's Kate Hudson, who's so fun and so fashionable.”

“And then these two actresses who were in my new [Hulu] show, [Not Suitable for Work], named Avantika and Ella Hunt. They're so chic and fun and just easy to talk to,” Mindy Kaling also said.