Mandy Moore weighs in on rare aspect of watching back 'This is Us'

Photo: Mandy Moore shares what watching back 'This is Us' made her realize

Mandy Moore has been looking back at her emotional role as the Pearson family matriarch.

In a new sit-down with PEOPLE Magazine, the 41-year-old actress reflected on her time playing Rebecca Pearson in the hit drama This Is Us.

It is pertinent to mention here that the series saw her character navigate motherhood alongside Milo Ventimiglia's Jack Pearson, raising three children through decades of family milestones.

Moore admitted that revisiting the series as a viewer has been an eye-opening experience.

“I think we’re discovering we have a real blind spot for a couple of seasons, where it wasn’t the beginning of the show, and it wasn’t the end,” Moore shared.

“So things are a little hazy, and it’s pretty revelatory when we watch these episodes again. Like, ‘Oh wow, I totally forgot about that.’”

Moreover, Moore has also embraced motherhood as she shares three children with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

These are sons August “Gus” Harrison and Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, and daughter Louise “Lou” Everett.