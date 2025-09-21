 
Geo News

Mandy Moore weighs in on rare aspect of watching back 'This is Us'

Mandy Moore played the role of Rebecca Pearson in 'This is Us'

By
Web Desk
|

September 21, 2025

Photo: Mandy Moore shares what watching back This is Us made her realize
Photo: Mandy Moore shares what watching back 'This is Us' made her realize

Mandy Moore has been looking back at her emotional role as the Pearson family matriarch.

In a new sit-down with PEOPLE Magazine, the 41-year-old actress reflected on her time playing Rebecca Pearson in the hit drama This Is Us. 

It is pertinent to mention here that the series saw her character navigate motherhood alongside Milo Ventimiglia's Jack Pearson, raising three children through decades of family milestones.

Moore admitted that revisiting the series as a viewer has been an eye-opening experience.

“I think we’re discovering we have a real blind spot for a couple of seasons, where it wasn’t the beginning of the show, and it wasn’t the end,” Moore shared. 

“So things are a little hazy, and it’s pretty revelatory when we watch these episodes again. Like, ‘Oh wow, I totally forgot about that.’”

Moreover, Moore has also embraced motherhood as she shares three children with husband Taylor Goldsmith. 

These are sons August “Gus” Harrison and Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, and daughter Louise “Lou” Everett.

Neil Patrick Harris raves about son amid Broadway drama
Neil Patrick Harris raves about son amid Broadway drama
Natalie Wood's daughter breaks silence on stepdad Robert Wagner and survival
Natalie Wood's daughter breaks silence on stepdad Robert Wagner and survival
Bobby Berk recalls speaking to John Cena for latest gig
Bobby Berk recalls speaking to John Cena for latest gig
Saoirse Ronan's first reaction to 'Bad Apples' revealed
Saoirse Ronan's first reaction to 'Bad Apples' revealed
Julia Roberts gets candid about 'After the Hunt' co-star acting
Julia Roberts gets candid about 'After the Hunt' co-star acting
Machine Gun Kelly gets honest about 'redesigning his skin'
Machine Gun Kelly gets honest about 'redesigning his skin'
'Almost Famous' star Patrick Fugit finally explains why he relocated to Texas
'Almost Famous' star Patrick Fugit finally explains why he relocated to Texas
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' stars weigh in on upcoming movie
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' stars weigh in on upcoming movie