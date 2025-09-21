 
Louis Partridge comments on Olivia Rodrigo relationship: ‘Pretty damn special'

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge began dating in fall 2023

September 21, 2025

Louis Partridge has opened up about his relationship with Olivia Rodrigo.

The couple, known to keep their relationship private, recently had a not-so-low-profile outing to Wimbledon.

Speaking with Esquire UK, Louis admitted that he wasn’t expecting the attention during their appearance.

He said, “I was not aware that was going to be a thing. I did see a lot of photos from that, [and] it felt quite public.”

The actor went on to add, “Olivia and I choose, or have been choosing, to not be so public.”

The couple’s appearance comes days after the songstress performed a headlining set at Glastonbury Festival on June 29. While Olivia performed at the festival, her boyfriend Louis watched from the wings.

“Obviously, it has been quite a big summer for her with Glastonbury, but there’s a sanctity to being private,” Louis stated.

He gushed over the singer’s performance, saying, “It was a really special moment. And she worked so incredibly hard for it. And it all came together. It was pretty damn special to be there and see her get her flowers, as it were.”

Moreover, Louis Partridge also talked about how dating is in the spotlight since both of them are celebrities. “I think [it helps], yeah, to not blow it out of proportion or not have to explain it or have someone understand it,” he said.

Adding, “I just have no doubt that we’re both in a relationship for the right reason, for example. I’m sure that’s something you have to think about when you reach a certain level of success.”

“It’s nice to know that we can go to things together, and it’s not the maddest thing in the world that you’re sitting opposite who knows what. You’ve got a friend in those times,” the Enola Holmes star said.

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge started dating in fall 2023.

