Olivia Rodrigo slams ABC for Jimmy Kimmel suspension

Olivia Rodrigo reacts to Jimmy Kimmel suspension

Olivia Rodrigo is the recent celebrity to have publicly extended support to Jimmy Kimmel over his abrupt removal from late-night television.

The three-time Grammy winning singer and former Disney Channel favourite, 22, took to Instagram on Saturday to condemn ABC’s decision to suspend Jimmy Kimmel Live!, calling it “blatant censorship and abuse of power.”

Rodrigo reposted SAG-AFTRA’s statement defending the veteran host and added her own words of support. “I’m so upset over this blatant censorship and abuse of power. I stand with Jimmy Kimmel and I stand for freedom of speech,” the popstar wrote.

Over the weekend, she also shared a clip of David Letterman criticising Kimmel’s suspension and warning of creeping autocracy under Donald Trump’s presidency.

Kimmel was suspended indefinitely earlier this week following remarks he made about conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. The controversy has started a heated debate about free speech, network politics, and the boundaries of late-night comedy.

The growing list of high-profile celebrities rallying around Kimmel includes Bill Maher, Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon, Jon Stewart, Ben Stiller, Wanda Sykes, Jean Smart, Jamie Lee Curtis, John Legend, and Damon Lindelof among others.

Rodrigo has spoken on political issues previously as well. She publicly supported Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 US presidential election and also partnered with the White House in 2021 to promote COVID-19 vaccinations among young Americans.