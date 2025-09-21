Machine Gun Kelly gets honest about the worst kind of torture he ever faced

Machine Gun Kelly has finally decided to get honest about his black out tattoo and why he decided to go over his existing ink.

The singer revealed everything during one of his appearances for The Jennifer Hudson Show.

During this he explained why he made the 2024 move. According to Kelly, “I’ve realized through research that this is actually from someone who has extremely high anxiety. But in my head, it really interested me in redesigning the anatomy.”

After all “you know the skin is the largest organ that we have,” he told the host.

He also added, “I’ve already had all tattoos since I was 13, my whole body has been covered for a long time, and I just wanted to redesign what the human skin could look like, so I came up with, well I didn’t, but a friend of mine named Roxx came up with this.”

But doing this “it was the worst torture I’ve ever…” he admitted to, near the end.

“I don’t do, like, the going under and numbing and waking up, I don’t do any of that. Yeah, I had to focus out, big mistake, but my morals stand. But I kept my daughter’s tattoo. She did a little tattoo on me, so I kept that there, he added in his concluding remarks.