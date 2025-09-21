 
Geo News

Reese Witherspoon on fighting back 'dehumanising' treatment

Reese Witherspoon looks back at the time when she faced 'dehumanisation'

By
Web Desk
|

September 21, 2025

Reese Witherspoon slams paparazzi in interview
Reese Witherspoon slams paparazzi in interview

Reese Witherspoon is a well-known star in Hollywood, but stardom often comes with invasion of privacy.

That's where the actress points to paparazzi for meddling in a chat on The Interview from The New York Times.

“It took me a long time to be this woman that I am now. It’s nearly impossible at this point," she shares, adding, "With everybody dehumanising you, taking pictures of you like you’re an animal in the zoo instead of a person with their children."

Being a mom-of-three, Reese says, "It was really hard, and being a mom and wanting to protect young people is hard too.”

Her appearance on the podcast comes on the heels of the premiere of season four of The Morning Show, where she plays Bradley Jackson.

Playing the role of the anchor, Reese shared in an earlier interview that it matched her real-life experiences.

"I think we get to talk about fame and how it affects your life, so that's definitely one part of the story," she told People.

The Morning Show season four's first episode is premiering on Apple TV+.

Sarah Paulson gets honest about her fears about revolutions, alternatives
Sarah Paulson gets honest about her fears about revolutions, alternatives
Taylor Swift reveals her hopes for her ‘Life of a Showgirl' album video
Taylor Swift reveals her hopes for her ‘Life of a Showgirl' album
Christopher Nolan gets major post ahead of 'The Odyssey'
Christopher Nolan gets major post ahead of 'The Odyssey'
Machine Gun Kelly gets honest about the worst kind of torture he ever faced
Machine Gun Kelly gets honest about the worst kind of torture he ever faced
Cardi B reflects on difficult second childbirth
Cardi B reflects on difficult second childbirth
Reese Witherspoon opens up about leaving abusive relationship
Reese Witherspoon opens up about leaving abusive relationship
Matthew McConaughey reveals secret that helped his 13-year marriage
Matthew McConaughey reveals secret that helped his 13-year marriage
Dwayne ‘The Rock' Johnson addresses critics that want him ‘staying in his lane'
Dwayne ‘The Rock' Johnson addresses critics that want him ‘staying in his lane'