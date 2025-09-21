Reese Witherspoon on fighting back 'dehumanising' treatment

Reese Witherspoon slams paparazzi in interview

Reese Witherspoon is a well-known star in Hollywood, but stardom often comes with invasion of privacy.



That's where the actress points to paparazzi for meddling in a chat on The Interview from The New York Times.

“It took me a long time to be this woman that I am now. It’s nearly impossible at this point," she shares, adding, "With everybody dehumanising you, taking pictures of you like you’re an animal in the zoo instead of a person with their children."

Being a mom-of-three, Reese says, "It was really hard, and being a mom and wanting to protect young people is hard too.”

Her appearance on the podcast comes on the heels of the premiere of season four of The Morning Show, where she plays Bradley Jackson.

Playing the role of the anchor, Reese shared in an earlier interview that it matched her real-life experiences.

"I think we get to talk about fame and how it affects your life, so that's definitely one part of the story," she told People.

The Morning Show season four's first episode is premiering on Apple TV+.