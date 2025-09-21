Prince Harry sparks concern at Palace

King Charles younger son Prince Harry recently defended his tell-all autobiography "Spare", insisting he had no regrets after its publication more than two years ago sowed discord within the British royal family.

Archie and Lilibet doting father told the Guardian, "I don't believe that I aired my dirty laundry in public."

"It was a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible," Prince Harry shared. "My conscience is clear."

Harry made these remarks following his crucial meeting with King Charles in London.

Now, commenting on Harry’s interview, royal expert Jennie Bond believes "I don’t think it’s serious trouble: he didn’t say anything that we hadn’t already heard. But it may well have set alarm bells ringing at the Palace. Nothing, it seems, can be guaranteed to be kept private by Harry."

However, she tells the Mirror, Prince Harry would have been "better to stay zipped about his meeting with his father".

She said: "His first comment was that his dad was 'great'. And I don’t think the Palace would have any problem with that. But to have been drawn into commenting on whether he had any regrets about his book was naive."