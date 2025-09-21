Asia Cup: Pakistan register their highest powerplay score against India in T20I

Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub. — Reuters

Pakistan posted their highest powerplay score against India in T20I cricket, reaching 55 runs during their Asia Cup encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Sahibzada Farhan top-scored with 29 runs, while Fakhar Zaman added 15 and Saim Ayub chipped in with 9.

The batters collectively struck nine fours, finishing with a strike rate of 143.24. Their brisk approach maintained a run rate of 9.16, built through six singles, four doubles, and a sharp three-run effort.

The previous record for Pakistan’s highest powerplay score against India in a T20I stood at 54, achieved in Ahmedabad in 2012. By contrast, India’s best powerplay performance in the rivalry came in Dubai in 2022, when they powered to 62 runs in the opening six overs.

This was a much-needed start to the high-voltage clash as Pakistan had lost the previous group stage match.

Following the energetic start, fans appreciated the team on social media.

“Attacking powerplay,” wrote one user.

“Pakistan lay a strong platform,” said another.

A third pitched in: “A brisk start in the Powerplay.”



