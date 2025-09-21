 
Amy Poehler unleashes fury on the Oscars in fiery outburst

Amy Poehler drops shocking truth bomb about the Oscars' treatment of stars

Web Desk
September 21, 2025

Amy Poehler esposes corrupt side of the Oscars
Amy Poehler has slammed the Oscars over what she called “some hit bulls****” after a shocking snub.

On the recent episode of her podcast Good Hang, the 54-year-old American actress and comedian shared her disappointment with the Oscars, stating comedies get ignored at the Academy every year.

Giving voice to her thoughts, Poehler said, "It’s some hot bulls**** because comedy is not easy.”

She conversed with The Roses stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman about their new dark comedy, which was released on August 29, 2025.

At the start of the show, the Mean Girls star told both her guests that she admired the fact that they could move between comedies and dramas.

Poehler remarked, "It's very hard to pull off both physical comedy and really, like, sharp and sarcastic wit. Both of those things are hard to do well.”

She went on to note that “all the serious people” win Oscars every year, to which Cumberbatch agreed and highlighted that comedies get the credit they deserve at award shows few and far between.

"If you can do comedy is my point, you can do anything," Cumberbatch, the MCU star, stated.

