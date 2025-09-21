Brooke Hogan's husband sets the record straight about hotel stay

Photo: Brooke Hogan's husband clears the air about hotel stay

Brooke Hogan has been spending her life in a hotel life with no regrets.

In a new chat with Us Weekly, Brooke's husband, Steven Olesky, revealed the couple has temporarily set up camp in Miami hotels following her father Hulk Hogan's death.

The couple are the parents to 9-month-old twins son Oliver and daughter Molly

“We are down in Miami. My wife signed back with Sobe Entertainment, the record label she was with previously. They have recorded about 14 songs in 10 days,” Olesky, 39, explained.

He added that the setup is nothing unusual given their busy lives.

“With my 14 years of professional hockey and her travel, this is nothing new for us,” he explained and noted, “There’s a beautiful restaurant we frequent and the twins and I have a solid routine.”

The news comes just weeks after Brooke spoke publicly about her late father’s estate.

Hulk Hogan, who died earlier this year, left his entire $5M fortune to his son Nick Hogan.

“It’s what I asked for, I stand by it with no regrets,” she said at the time, explaining that her relationship with her dad was never about money.