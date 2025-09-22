 
Geo News

Reese Witherspoon admits she lost roles after becoming mom at 23

Reese Witherspoon is opening up about the reality of motherhood in Hollywood

By
Maryam Nasir
|

September 22, 2025

Reese Witherspoon reflects on impact of motherhood on acting career
Reese Witherspoon reflects on impact of motherhood on acting career

Reese Witherspoon is reflecting on all the ways motherhood has affected her career.

Reese welcomed her daughter Ava in 1999 at the age of 23. The Morning Show star then welcomed son Deacon five years later. She’s also mom to Tennessee James Toth, whom she welcomed in 2012 with ex-husband Jim Toth.

Recalling how motherhood impacted her career, she told the New York Times, "There was so much I didn't know. And maybe that naïveté was good, because it's like, 'Oh, I'll just do that and have a career.' And I did have a few people say to me, 'This is going to be really hard on your career.'"

She also had to pass on some roles due to her motherly duties.

"There were roles I couldn't take. I had to have this immediate balance of family and career, being a mom and being a working actress."

The Legally Blonde star was also told not to play a mom on screen as it would make her "seem old."

She recalled people telling her, " 'Don't play a mom. No men will desire you, or nobody will want to go see that movie because nobody wants to see a movie about a mom.' "

Thankfully for the audiences, Reese Witherspoon didn’t pay mind to such suggestions and went on to play a mom in critically acclaimed projects like Walk the Line, Big Little Lies, Home Again, and more recently in Little Fires Everywhere.

Hilaria Baldwin gets honest about 'Dancing with the Stars'
Hilaria Baldwin gets honest about 'Dancing with the Stars'
Sylvester Stallone on why 'Tulsa King' creator Taylor Sheridan quit acting
Sylvester Stallone on why 'Tulsa King' creator Taylor Sheridan quit acting
Andrew Lincoln shares major tease for 'The Walking Dead' fans
Andrew Lincoln shares major tease for 'The Walking Dead' fans
Lucien Laviscount shares honest take on Alfie, Emily arc in 'Emily in Paris'
Lucien Laviscount shares honest take on Alfie, Emily arc in 'Emily in Paris'
Brooke Hogan's husband sets the record straight about hotel stay
Brooke Hogan's husband sets the record straight about hotel stay
Sam Keeley reveals one part of HBO's 'Task' nearly drove him to the edge
Sam Keeley reveals one part of HBO's 'Task' nearly drove him to the edge
MGK plans to get back Megan Fox comes to light
MGK plans to get back Megan Fox comes to light
Amy Poehler unleashes fury on the Oscars in fiery outburst
Amy Poehler unleashes fury on the Oscars in fiery outburst