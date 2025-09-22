Harry Styles achieves Marathon milestone in Berlin

Harry Styles runs personal best at Berlin Marathon

Harry Styles has achieved a major milestone, but it's not about his pop star status.

The former One Direction member proved that he's also a serious athlete.

Styles completed the Berlin Marathon on September 21 with an impressive personal-best time of 2:59:13, crossing the finish line in under three-hour.

As per People Magazine, the singer kept a steady pace throughout the 26.2-mile race, clocking 1:29:08 for the first half and 1:30:06 for the second.

Dressed in a blue top, black shorts and a pair of bright pink sneakers, Styles was spotted running alongside more than 80,000 participants.

Paralympic gold medalist Richard Whitehead shared a snap with Harry Styles after the race.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Richard wrote, "2.58 in Berlin with my mate!!”

He cheekily added, “Anyone know him!!"

It is pertinent to mention that this was the singer's second World Marathon Major of the year, following his impressive sub–3:30 finish in Tokyo earlier in March.