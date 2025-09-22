 
Geo News

Harry Styles achieves Marathon milestone in Berlin

Former One Direction member Harry Styles shocks fans with Berlin Marathon finish

By
Syeda Waniya
|

September 22, 2025

Harry Styles runs personal best at Berlin Marathon
Harry Styles runs personal best at Berlin Marathon

Harry Styles has achieved a major milestone, but it's not about his pop star status.

The former One Direction member proved that he's also a serious athlete.

Styles completed the Berlin Marathon on September 21 with an impressive personal-best time of 2:59:13, crossing the finish line in under three-hour.

As per People Magazine, the singer kept a steady pace throughout the 26.2-mile race, clocking 1:29:08 for the first half and 1:30:06 for the second.

Dressed in a blue top, black shorts and a pair of bright pink sneakers, Styles was spotted running alongside more than 80,000 participants.

Paralympic gold medalist Richard Whitehead shared a snap with Harry Styles after the race.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Richard wrote, "2.58 in Berlin with my mate!!”

He cheekily added, “Anyone know him!!"

It is pertinent to mention that this was the singer's second World Marathon Major of the year, following his impressive sub–3:30 finish in Tokyo earlier in March.

Paris Hilton reflects on 'incredible memories' with Nicole Richie
Paris Hilton reflects on 'incredible memories' with Nicole Richie
Real truth behind Nina Dobrev, Zac Efron romance post Shuan White split laid bare
Real truth behind Nina Dobrev, Zac Efron romance post Shuan White split laid bare
James Corden reveals surprising workout routine
James Corden reveals surprising workout routine
Salma Hayek pens heartfelt note for 'beautiful' daughter Valentina
Salma Hayek pens heartfelt note for 'beautiful' daughter Valentina
Tom Holland, Zendaya make joint appearance amid 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' filming
Tom Holland, Zendaya make joint appearance amid 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' filming
Blake Lively celebrates 'Gossip Girl's milestone
Blake Lively celebrates 'Gossip Girl's milestone
Jake Bongiovi shares special message for Millie Bobby Brown
Jake Bongiovi shares special message for Millie Bobby Brown
Julianne Hough opens up about loss that changed 'everything'
Julianne Hough opens up about loss that changed 'everything'