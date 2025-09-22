Robert Irwin shares sweet dance practice clip with niece Grace before 'DWTS' week 2

Dancing With The Stars contestant Robert Irwin's niece is determined to see him take home the trophy!

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, the Australian conservationist posted an adorable video of himself dancing with his 4-year-old niece Grace - the daughter of Bindi Irwin.

The cute clip shows the 21-year-old twirling around with his niece as she leads the dance lesson.

“Grace is making sure my dance training continues when I get home. She is prepped and ready for season 50 of @dancingwiththestars,” Robert captioned the post.

Commenting on the post, Bindi jokingly wrote, “Everybody else can go home now. Grace has won.”

Robert Irwin's DWTS Debut:

Robert Irwin delivered an outstanding performance with his dance partner Witney Carson at the premiere episode of DTWS season 34 to Steppenwolf's track Born to Be Wild.

They scored 15 of 20 points.

Family Support in the Ballroom:

Robert Irwin also expressed his gratitude to his family for cheering him on in his new venture.

“Seriously so grateful I have my family here supporting me on this DWTS journey,” he said.

Recently, in an interview with Access Hollywood, Robert revealed what his father, Steve Irwin, would've thought of his stellar DWTS debut.

When the host Kit Hoover asked him, "What would your dad say about seeing you on Dancing With The Stars?"

The TV star simply replied that his dad "would definitely be looking down proudly on his talented son."

"Mate, I think he'd be stoked," continued Robert. "He was the sort of person where he just never held back. "

"He was passionate and enthusiastic about every single thing he did," added the the wildlife photographer.

What’s Next for Robert Irwin on 'DWTS':

Robert Irwin is set to return with partner Witney for the second episode of DWTS. The new episode will air on Tuesday, September 23.