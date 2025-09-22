Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner's relationship timeline: Marriage, kids, and family

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner's relationship is still going strong.

The couple, who have been together for over a decade, recently welcomed their third child, a baby girl.

The American model first met the businessman when she was just 19 years old. In July 2018, the lovebirds exchanged vows after six years of dating.

Here is a complete timeline of Karlie and Joshua's romance!

June 2012:

Karlie and Joshua began dating in 2012, but the details of how and when the two met are still a mystery.

November 2012:

Karlie and Joshua made their first public appearance in the fall of 2012. The lovebirds were spotted at the 2012 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

February 2014:

Karlie opened up about her relationship with Joshua in 2014 for the very first time.

“I was definitely not planning on falling in love, but I think that’s the thing about it. You can’t anticipate or plan it," she told Metro US.

April 2017:

Rumors of Karlie and Joshua's engagement emerged in April 2017, but the model's rep shut down the claim, stating that the talk was “completely untrue.”

July 2018:

A year later, Karlie officially confirmed her engagement with Joshua on Instagram.

“I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. "Yes, a million times over," she penned at that time.

October 2018:

Karlie and Joshua tied the knot in New York on October 18, 2018. The model shared the joyful news with her fans on X by sharing a rare pic from their wedding ceremony.

March 2019:

In 2019, author Vicky Ward claimed in his book that Joshua’s father disliked Karlie because he didn’t think the model was “the right person” for his son.

June 2019:

The lovebirds held a second wedding ceremony in Wyoming.

July 2019:

In 2019, Karlie admitted that her association with the businessman’s family was “hard.

“But I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life,” she told the British Vogue.

“It was 2012 [when we met], it was a different world. My man and I have been through a lot together. I’m so proud that he’s my partner. It’s not been easy, but it’s worth it. I would make that same decision a million times again," added Karlie.

March 2020:

An insider spilled to Us Weekly in 2020 that the pair had been “trying to have a baby for a few months."

October 2021:

Karlie announced that she is pregnant with her first child in October 2021.

March 2021:

Karlie and Joshua welcomed their son Levi into the world. The couple shared the blissful news on Instagram.

July 2023:

On July 11, 2023, Karlie gave birth to her second child, Elijah Jude. Joshua shared the news on his Instagram handle by sharing a cute photo of the newborn, penning “Welcome to the world.”

February 2024:

Karlie and Joshua were photographed attending a Chase event near Miami Beach, Florida.

March 2025:

In March 2025, Karlie announced that she and Joshua are expecting their third child together.

“Three’s a party,” she penned on her social media account alongside a carousel of maternity photos.

May 2025:

Karlie sat down with Emma Grede for an interview in 2025 and revealed how meeting Joshua when she was a teenager shaped her life.

“Josh, my husband, we’ve been together since I was 19. We’ve grown up together. He’s always been my biggest champion,” explained the model.

“Especially in this adjustment into motherhood, he’s been somebody who’s like, ‘Karlie, you cannot lose yourself. You will not be happy and then our children will feel that,’” she added. “That’s something I so appreciate, that he has been my mirror in that way.”

September 2025:

Karlie and Joshua welcomed their beloved daughter, Rae Florence, on September 20.



