King Charles warned after major decision about Prince Harry: 'Absolutely disastrous'

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Prince Harry and Meghan, has warned King Charles and other senior members of the royal family after the plans of monarch and the duke were revealed.

Royal expert Charlotte Griffiths reported for the Daily Mail, high-level talks are under way to gradually bring the king and duke together in a public show of unity for the first time in at least six years.

The extraordinary development comes after Prince Harry held a crucial meeting with King Charles at Clarence House earlier this month.

The insider tells the royal expert, “The Duke might take part in more UK public events, though not officially as a working member of the Royal Family.”

A YouTuber shared the news on X, formerly Twitter handle, saying “I believe this to be Harry, bulldozing his way back into the family.”

Reacting to it, Angela warned, “I totally agree with you. It will be absolutely disastrous if Harry, who didn't care a dot about his family and felt he could be as nasty as he wanted. He might well do it again - another Spare, A memoir from Meghan, an offer of a series of more moaning to Netflix.”



