De Kock comes out of ODI retirement, South Africa unveil squads for Pakistan tour

Cricket South Africa on Monday announced squads for the upcoming tour of Pakistan, with wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock coming out of ODIs retirement and set to play in the white-ball series.

Test captain Temba Bavuma, who led South Africa to lift the World Test Championship, has been ruled out of the tour due to calf strain. In Bavuma’s absence, Aiden Markram will lead the side in the Test series set to begin from October 12.

Matthew Breetzke and David Miller have been named as captains for ODIs and T20Is, respectively.

De Kock — who had retired from ODIs after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and last represented South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 final— came out of retirement.

The wicketkeeper-batter has been named in the ODIs and T20Is squads.

"Quinton’s return to the white-ball space is a major boost for us," said Conrad. "When we spoke last month about his future, it was clear that he still has a strong ambition to represent his country.

"Everyone knows the quality he brings to the side, and having him back can only benefit the team."

"Naturally, we are disappointed not to have Temba available," South Africa coach Shukri Conrad said. "He has been such an important leader and batter for us in the Test side, and his presence on and off the field will be missed."

The tourists will take four spinners on tour, though Keshav Maharaj will only be available for the second test as he recovers from a groin problem. Simon Harmer has earned a recall, with Senuran Muthusamy and Prenelan Subrayan the others.

South Africa will co-host the 2027 Cricket World Cup with Zimbabwe and Namibia, hoping to end their hunt for the elusive trophy.

South Africa will be touring Pakistan in October and November as both teams will feature in all formats of the game. The tour is set to commence with a two-match series which will kick off Pakistan’s new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27.

The first Test match will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium from October 12 to 16. The second Test will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 20 to 24.

Following the red-ball matches, both teams will compete in three T20Is, scheduled from October 28 to November 1.

The first T20I will be held in Rawalpindi, while the second and third matches will be played at Gaddafi Stadium.

The tour will conclude with a three-match ODI series from November 4 to 8, all to be hosted at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

Pakistan vs South Africa schedule:

12-16 October – First Test at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

20-24 October – Second Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

28 October – First T20I at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

31 October – Second T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

1 November – Third T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

4 November – First ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

6 November – Second ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

8 November – Third ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

— With additional input from Reuters