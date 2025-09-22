Jessica Mulroney breaking down truth of Princess Charlotte drama & Meghan's nightmare

It appears Jessica Mulroney has a lot to say about Meghan Markle and insiders believe the dangers she poses are becoming Meghan Markle’s biggest nightmare at the moment.

Everything has been shared by a well placed insider that just sat down with RadarOnline.

According to their findings “Jessica has carried the weight of that fallout for years” and “she feels her reputation and her friendship were ruined by false stories. A book would finally give her the chance to set things straight.”

For those unversed with the reasons behind the duo’s fall out, it all relates to the accusation made by influencer Sasha Exeter. At the time she claimed Mulroney had “problematic behavior and antics”.

After an apology was sent out though, its claimed Meghan “could not get over” her decision to bring up her close friendship so publically. “That was hugely offensive to Meghan and the deciding factor for her. Meghan considers the relationship to be done.”

Whats even more concerning to an insider close to the earlier outlet “she's kept the evidence. Back in 2020 no one defended her, and she was left silent while rumors ran wild. A book would give her the chance to reclaim her story and address everything – from the bridesmaid dress drama with Princess Charlotte to her friendship with Meghan after the wedding.”

Even a friend has since came forward to reveal, “she's called it her worst nightmare” because “the prospect of Jessica speaking out makes her visibly anxious. Meghan has worked hard to shape her own narrative and the idea of a former confidante challenging that terrifies her.”