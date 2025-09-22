'Teen Wolf' star Tyler Posey gives major update about new movie

'Teen Wolf' Tyler Posey hints at 'Teen Wolf: The Movie' sequel

Tyler Posey, who is famous for his role as werewolf in Teen Wolf, has admitted that he is not done with the role.

During an interview with People, the Hollywood actor candidly shared a major update about the new installment of Teen Wolf: The Movie.

Referring to the 2023’ original movie, he began by saying, "We did a film for Paramount a few years ago now, and originally it was a three-picture deal, and then it sort of abandoned ship after the first movie. But everybody wants more.”

Sharing an update for the second and third installment of the movie, Posey told the outlet, "So I wrote the second film. I’m trying to get that one made, and then I have an idea for the third."

"Or we’re just going to do a TV series, but there will be more, and I’m going to spearhead it. I want it really bad ..,’" the 33-year-old actor added.

The 2023 movie’s story involves the adolescent alpha werewolf Scott McCall, played by Posey, uniting with old friends and new enemies to battle a new evil army of creatures, including banshees and hellhounds.

"I was the leader of the cast. Now I want to be the leader for the entire project. I feel like I know what the fans want, and I want to deliver it for them,” he said.

Before concluding, Tyler Posey shared, "They've been amazing to us over the years, and I want to give it to them. I want to continue it. Me and all the fans and a lot of the actors feel like it was halted at a time where we should have kept it going. So I think there's more to come."