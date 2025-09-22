Prince Harry upheld huge promise made to King Charles during UK visit

 
By
Web Desk
|

September 22, 2025

Prince Harry reportedly made a huge promise to King Charles and upheld it during his recent trip to the UK.

As per reports, the Duke of Sussex promised to stay out of the spotlight while Donald Trump was in the country for a state visit.

Harry, who visited the UK alone earlier this month, met with his father in London during the trip which marked their first meeting since February.

Sources claimed that Harry wanted to show support for his dad, especially as the King continues to receive treatment for cancer, per Daily Mail.

The insider revealed Harry wants to see Charles more as well as "make him proud" and be there to "support him" through his ongoing cancer treatment.

Amid reports that Harry wanted the reunion because he wants to comeback to the royal family fold and wants a part-time role.

However, insiders close to Harry made it clear he isn’t trying to return to royal duties and is happy living in California with Meghan and their two children.

They said he’s comfortable visiting the UK when needed to support his charities and causes, but nothing more.

Harry is "very happy with his life in California" and is "very happy just visiting the UK as and when to support his patronages and causes,” they added.

