'The View' breaks silence on Jimmy Kimmel's suspension

'The View' hosts speak out against Jimmy Kimmel's suspension

Since the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel over slain Charlie Kirk's killer remarks, many stars in Hollywood have spoken out. Now, The View is sharing its protest.



Whoopi Goldberg, one of the show’s co-hosts, said in the show on Monday, “Did y’all really think we weren’t going to talk about Jimmy… have you watched the show over the last 29 seasons? No one silences us.”

She continues, “When the news broke last week about Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension, we took a breath to see if Jimmy was going to say anything about it first.”

“You cannot like a show and it can go off the air. Someone can say something they shouldn’t and get taken off the air. But the government cannot apply pressure to force someone to be silenced.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin also chimed in: “The First Amendment is the first for a reason, because you need to be able to hold those in power accountable.”

In the end, Whoopi concludes, "We talk about freedom of speech a lot because we are always in somebody’s mess because somebody has decided that we have said something that’s offensive."

"But we fight for everybody’s right to have freedom of speech because it means my speech is free, it means your speech is free."

The hosts of The View's remarks on Jimmy's suspension come after speculation among fans whether ABC instructed them to be silent on the matter, as their show also airs on the network.