Emma Watson breaks silence on 'soul-destroying' part of acting job

Emma Watson admits she 'won the lottery' with acting

Emma Watson recently got candid and confessed she profoundly misses acting except for one aspect of the job.

The 35-year-old English actress gave a rare interview to Hollywood Authentic, which was published on Sunday, September 21.

In the interview, Watson admitted that she finds it blissful to actually work on a set but promoting and selling movies after starring in them has been a negative experience for her.

When the Harry Potter child star asked if she misses acting, she replied, "In some ways I really won the lottery [with acting], and what happened to me is so unusual.”

She added, "But a bigger component than the actual job itself is the promotion and selling of that piece of work, this piece of art. The balance of that can get quite thrown off. I think I’ll be honest and straightforward, and say: I do not miss selling things. I found that to be quite soul-destroying.”

"But I do very much miss using my skill set, and I very much miss the art. I just found I got to do so little of the bit that I actually enjoyed,” The Beauty and the Beast star noted.

It is pertinent to mention that Watson's last big-screen project before her 2022 short film that she also directed for Prada was 2019’s Little Woman.