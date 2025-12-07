Cher will marry 40-years-younger beau Alexander Edwards next year: Report

Cher has previously been married to Sonny Bono and Greg Allman

Cher definitely believes in life after love as she prepares to celebrate her next chapter in a big way.

The Mirror reports that the 79-year-old icon is preparing to marry her boyfriend of three years, Alexander “AE” Edwards, 39, before her milestone 80th birthday in May. And according to the outlet’s insider, the couple is ready to make things official despite their four-decade age gap.

“Cher doesn’t give a hoot about their [40-year] age difference and they’re both ready to commit to each other,” the insider told the publication. They added that the singer sees turning 80 as the perfect moment “for her and Alexander to seal the deal.”

The Grammy-winner — who was previously married to Sonny Bono from 1964 to 1975 and Greg Allman from 1975 to 1979 — has never shied away from addressing criticism about their relationship.

During a November appearance on CBS Mornings, she brushed off the chatter with a simple “Whatever,” telling Gayle King, “They’re not living my life. Nobody knows what goes on between us, but we just have a blast.” She also shared that Edwards has always embraced their age gap, telling her, “You know, you get older, but your spirit is younger.”

The pair has been together for around three years, and Cher hasn’t held back on sharing how much she adores him. “I just love him,” she said. “I think he’s beautiful. He’s really talented. He’s one of the most talented persons I’ve ever met.”

She has also flaunted their love by posting him countless times on her social media, especially over the past few months.

Cher and Edwards first sparked dating rumours in late 2022, shortly before she defended their relationship on X, writing, “Let Me Explain…I DONT GIVE A [flying] FK WHAT ANYONE THINKS.”

They later made their red-carpet debut in March 2023 at the Versace fall show, sealing their romance with plenty of PDA.