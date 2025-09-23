Miley Cyrus on minimal fashion: A 'challenge and a blessing'

Miley Cyrus gushes over her more mature approach to fashion

Miley Cyrus reveals how going minimal in fashion gave her "more power" and allowed her to be more authentic.

The pop star talked about her recent shift in fashion that forces people to take her more "seriously," in a recent chat with Pamela Anderson for CR Fashion Book's new issue.

The 32-year-old singer revealed that she is now embracing minimalism as Pamela also advocates it too.

"Both of us know fashion isn’t always about style; it’s more about personal expression," Miley began.

Discussing how her fashion sense has now evolved into more simple and minimal taste she noted, "It’s hilarious, because two people that weren’t always so minimal are now finding this new way to dress and to express themselves in this stripped-back way."

And choosing to be more minimal in her style gave her "more power" to "express" her real and original self. This approach does not let "the clothes do all the talking," which has been a "challenge and a blessing."

"When you’re wearing furry hats and corsets, people take you less seriously than when you’re wearing kitten heels and trench coats. But you’re the same person — just with some evolution, metamorphosis, and personal growth. It’s incredible that when you present yourself with a sense of seriousness and sophistication, people really take you that way."

Agreeing to Miley, Pamela articulated her thoughts on her shift in fashion in recent years to more minimal fashion, "Sometimes you just need to take it all back and see what percolates — like, what’s our next incarnation?"

"As I’ve peeled it back, you realize you can’t keep that up for the rest of your life. I thought, ‘This isn’t who I am when I’m 60, 70, 80 years old’. It’s really nice to settle in," Pamela added.