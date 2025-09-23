Colin Farrell recalls filming 'most dangerous' scene of his career in 'Alexander'

Colin Farrell reveals 'most dangerous' filming of 'Alexander' war

Colin Farrell opened up about the "most dangerous" scene while filming was in action movie Alexander, where, miraculously, "nobody died."

During a recent interview with Collider, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey star and his costar Margot Robbie shared difficult on-set moments on their acting career.

"The hardest sequence I've ever been a part of was there was a battle scene shot for Alexander in the desert of Morocco way back when. We were four weeks doing the Battle of Gaugamela, and so it was four weeks coming in every day," Farrell looked back.

Robbie then inquired if he was talking about a scene in which elephants were also included in the series, Farrell responded, "Actually, that was the most dangerous thing. Let's go with the most dangerous thing I've ever been a part of."

He went on to say, "They would say action, and there was eight head of elephant, 200 head of horse, and 800 background, 800 foreground, 800 x, 800 Thai men who would move. Eight elephants, 200 horses and 800 men would go on action."

"One guy broke his leg on horseback. That was it. Nobody died. It was a miracle. They wouldn't do it now," Farrell added.