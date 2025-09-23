Kate Middleton shows traits of 'being a remarkable future queen'

Kate Middleton ‘amused’ Donald Trump during state visit

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales has earned praise after making headlines during Donald Trump’s state visit.

The future Queen of the UK stole the spotlight during Trump’s banquet as she, along with her husband Prince William joined King Charles and Queen Camilla in hosting the state visit.

In an interview with People Magazine, the royal expert Ingrid Seward talked about Trump’s latest visit.

Noting that Kate stole the spotlight, despite Charles being the most important person, the expert stated, “There was a lot of pressure on her because all eyes were on her.”

Ingrid went on to add that Kate “obviously amused” Donald Trump, “She is just a doyenne of perfect manners. He must have made her laugh.”

“She is definitely showing traits of being a remarkable future queen,” the expert noted.

Adding, “She has the most beautiful smile, which captivates everyone. It’s just magical.”

Besides welcoming Trump, the Princess of Wales also visited a group of young children involved in the UK’s Scouts Squirrels program with Melania Trump.

Speaking about their rapport on display that day, the royal expert said, “She chatted to Kate quite a lot.”

“Everybody wants to talk to Kate,” Ingrid added.