Miley Cyrus reflects on Hannah Montana fame: 'Made this deep commitment'

Miley Cyrus recalls 'Hannah Montana' days after mending ties with Billy Ray

Miley Cyrus reflected on her Hannah Montana fame.

After releasing an emotional song, Secrets for her dad Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley has reflected on the early days of her fame.

Sharing a series of photos on her Instagram from CR Fashion Book cover shoot, Miley reflected on the time when she was just 11-year-old on Disney Channel's hit series Hannah Montana.

She revealed in the interview, "I actually had this moment the other night where I was lying in bed thinking, ‘Wow, I really jumped on a train when I was 11 years old, and I’ve never gotten off."

"I made this deep commitment, and I never questioned it or reexamined it. It wasn’t until my late 20s and early 30s that I started reevaluating: ‘Is this still what I want?’ So far, the answer has been yes, but I’m not afraid of the day it’s no," Miley said.

Miley Cyrus' comments come after she released song Secrets, which is a moving track dedicated to her father. The track has been described as "peace offering" to Billy Ray Cyrus.