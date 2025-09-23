'The Voice' season 28: Niall Horan puts winning streak on the line

The Voice is back with its new exciting season just in time for fall!

Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé are all set to battle to create their dream team.

Another group of musical artists is determined to take the stage for "blind auditions," hoping not only to win the trophy of The Voice but also a $100,000 prize.

Here’s what you need to know about season 28 of The Voice!

Niall Horan Returns As Coach:

Niall Horan returns as a coach for season 28 of The Voice, joining judges Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé.

The former One Direction singer has already won two seasons of the singing competition. He won Season 23 with Gina Miles and Season 24 with Huntley.

Can Snoop Dogg Secure His First Title?

Dogg Secure is returning as a coach on The Voice after taking a year-long hiatus between seasons 26 and 28. Although the rapper didn't secure a win during his debut season, he will get another chance this fall.

What Fans Can Expect from New Season:

"Fans can expect a brand-new season of awe-inspiring Blind Auditions, jaw-dropping Knockouts, and emotional Live Shows, all building up to one Artist being crowned the next champion," NBC Insider said to USA Today.