Meghan Markle, Prince Harry apologize publically to King Charles

Its been claimed that during Prince Harry’s meeting with King Charles, Meghan Markle and the couple’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet briefly joined the call, leading to a few tender moments.

Insight into this has been shared by a well placed source that is close to RadarOnline.

According to their findings the call included an apology by the Duke himself too, during which “Harry told his father he was sorry for the way things unfolded in public – it was the first apology in years,” the source even highlighted.

As for Meghan who briefly joined the call t”he exchange turned unexpectedly tender. Charles was moved, though it's uncertain how much faith he placed in it.”

According to an aide, “Harry was eager to show that Meghan remains central and that their children could help mend fences. His hope is to bring everyone back together as one family.”

But according to a separate source, “Charles was cautious,” still. Because “with the public eye on him, it would have looked worse to refuse the meeting. But whether he trusts Harry's sincerity is another question.”

On the flip side, King Charles’ wife on the other hand is more “pragmatic and steady.” So “she feels Harry pushed her away with his past claims and doesn't see any point in engaging now.”

A palace source also chimed in near the end and admitted, “Charles might be easier to approach, but William is the real hurdle. He's the future king, and he's not shifting his stance.”