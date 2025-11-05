Sarah Ferguson knows life is ‘disaster' as Royals leave her stranded

Sarah Ferguson is worried about her future as the Royal Family sends her in exile.

The former Duchess of York and the ex-wife of scandalous Andrew, is going back in the past to recall moments that went wrong.

A source told the Daily Mail: "Sarah is going around blaming herself. She keeps repeating 'what if I hadn't done this, or hadn't done that'. The phone has stopped ringing overnight.

They added: “Even those who were willing to defend her less than a month ago don't want to have anything to do with her now. It's a disaster. Professionally and personally. Even she can't see a way of bouncing back."

This comes as Tina Brown admits Fergie’s loyalty to Andrew has evaporated with the perks.

She said: "Andrew's banishment to an as-yet unnamed property in windswept Norfolk on the Sandringham estate seems to have evaporated Fergie's much-vaunted loyalty to her ex-husband, now that her freebie digs in a wing of Royal Lodge, 25 minutes from London, will soon have the locks changed."