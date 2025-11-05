Prince William speaks out with emotional plea to protect wildlife defenders

Prince William issues strong warning on endangered species

Prince William issues a powerful message as he continues his visit to Brazil as part of the 2025 Earthshot Prize tour.

On Tuesday, the official Instagram handle of the Prince of Wales took to Stories and reshared a post highlighting one year progress of the launch of a landmark initiative with United for Wildlife.

However, the message shared on behalf of Prince William highlighted something very important. It read, "We cannot protect endangered species without also protecting the people who defend them."

This message drew attention to the risks faced by environmental activists and conservation workers around the world.

This comes after a joint post by the Prince of Wales and United for Wildlife handle. The post highlighted one year progress in the caption that read, "Protecting nature shouldn’t cost lives. That’s why last year we launched a landmark initiative to support rangers and nature protectors across Africa - those risking their lives every day to safeguard wildlife and ecosystems."

"The five-year programme provides access to vital in-service and medical evacuation insurance, ensuring rangers and their families are protected while they protect nature," it continued.

The progress included that "over 6,000 rangers are now insured across Africa," "More than halfway to our target of protecting 10,000 rangers within five years," and "Strengthened safety, dignity, and resilience for those on the frontlines of conservation."

Prince William, the Prince of Wales continues his Brazil trip as he explored Mangroves earlier today.