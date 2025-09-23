Piers Morgan wife comes out in support of Prince Harry after King Charles decision

Outspoken journalist Piers Morgan's wife Celia Walden has come out in support of Prince Harry following King Charles decision about the duke.

The Times has reported King Charles will not allow Harry to be a 'Half-In, Half-Out' member of the royal family despite their reunion earlier this month.

The insider tells The Times, “The King has been absolutely clear in upholding his late mother’s decision that there can be no ‘half-in, half-out’ public role for members of the family.”

Now, writing for the Telegraph, Celia Walden believes, “‘Half-in, half-out’ Harry would be better for everyone.”

She further said, “Allowing the Prince to embrace a part-time role will ensure the Royal family’s long-term survival.”

Celia went on saying as time goes on, younger members of The Firm are likely to want to work less than their elders. “If this enrages you, remember that they would only be following the same trajectory as the rest of their generation, and, indeed, the rest of the country (if not quite the train drivers, who appear to see the four-day week as a human right).”

“Harry also still does a substantial amount of high-profile charity work, as we know – with the HALO Trust, Sentebale, the Invictus Games and his Archewell projects – and whatever you think of his behaviour over the past five years, he has always been incredibly good at the kind of interactions charity work necessitates,” she said.

Piers Morgan wife added “Like his mother before him, he tends to be warm and natural in even the most stilted situations. If those talents could be harnessed and used to the Royal family’s advantage, why not?”