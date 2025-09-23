 
Geo News

Princess says will reduce royal duties to focus on health

The 52-year-old princess has chronic pulmonary fibrosis, according to the royal house of Norway

By
Web Desk
|

September 23, 2025

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway has announced she will temporarily reduce her royal duties to focus on her health as she undergoes pulmonary rehabilitation.

The 52-year-old princess, who has chronic pulmonary fibrosis, said on September 19 that she will step back from official commitments in October. 

The Royal House of Norway confirmed the decision earlier Friday, noting she will not carry out engagements next month except for select occasions, including an October  23 dinner at the Royal Palace.

“I should have done it a long time ago, but now is the time,” Mette-Marit told reporters at the Norwegian Folk Museum. 

“Because I need a little more help than before to cope with daily life with pulmonary fibrosis.”

She added that she hopes to connect with others living with the same condition and learn strategies to better manage her daily life.

Mette-Marit, married to Crown Prince Haakon, was diagnosed with the chronic lung disease in 2018. 

The palace said in March that her illness had progressed, noting it causes daily symptoms and could increasingly affect her schedule.

The crown princess is expected to resume her official work in November.

