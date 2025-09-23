Scarlett Johansson credits Robert Redford for her directing debut

Scarlett Johansson calls Robert Redford 'wonderful man'

Scarlett Johansson just revealed how working with legendary actor and director Robert Redford left a lasting mark on her career.

The 40-year-old American actress and singer’s first project with Redford was the 1998’s neo-western drama film The Horse Whisperer, which he also directed.

Johansson was 11-year-old when she played the role of Grace MacLean, while Redford portrayed Tom Booker in the film.

On Monday, September 22, she illuminated The Late Show with Stephen Colbert with her presence, where she reflected on her on-set experience with the Academy-winning director, admitting he is still her inspiration almost 30 years later.

The Marvel star, who has directed her first movie, Eleanor the Great, which is set to premiere on Friday, September 26, confessed to the host that the thought of directing a movie crossed her mind when she worked with Redford.

Johansson recalled, "It was when I was working with Bob. I remember seeing him on the set. He would have those intimate conversations with me, and then he would be coordinating a huge scene..."

The Avengers actress quipped, "It was like, 'That job seems pretty interesting. I'd like to do that job someday.' And then I spent many years being like, 'Who would ever want that job?! You're basically just answering questions.’”

"He was such a warm, kind, patient, generous, wonderful man, and he would take so much time with me every day," Johansson gushed.