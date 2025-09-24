ASAP Rocky breaks silence on Rihanna marriage rumours

ASAP Rocky reacts to if he’s already married to Rihanna

ASAP Rocky recently responded if he’s already married to Rihanna.

The couple, who’re expecting their third baby together, are already parents to sons RZA, 3, and Riot, 2.

In an interview with Elle, the rapper, who has been dating the Diamonds singer since 2019, responded to rumours if they’re already married.

When asked if he looks forward to being a husband, Rocky said, “How you know I'm not already a husband?”

“I'm still not gonna confirm it,” he jokingly added.

Moreover, Rocky also explained how he and Rihanna keep their personal and work life separate, saying, “When you come home, it’s about family. It’s about your relationship.”

“It’s about your household. It ain’t about all that other s—.” he added.

On the other hand, ASAP Rocky also shared if he and Rihanna are expecting a girl or a boy.

He said, “I hope it’s a girl. I really do. We’re praying for a girl,” adding, “Our first time, we wanted to know the sex of the baby. The second time, we didn’t want to know. Third time, we don’t want to know until, you know.”

“This pregnancy is so different from the other two. You can tell from the experience. I hope it’s a baby girl, man. I need that,” the rapper also added.