Tyler, The Creator makes shocking revelation: 'I've done enough'

Tyler, The Creator to take break after wrapping up 'Chromakopia World Tour'

September 24, 2025

Tyler, The Creator reveals his plans to take ‘very long break’

Tyler, The Creator has made a surprising revelation.

The rapper and singer, who is set to wrap up his Chromakopia World Tour, admitted that he feels like he’ve “done enough.”

Speaking with the audience during one of his final shows at Quezon City in Manila, Tyler said, “I'm excited to go home and think about if I'll ever really tour again.”

He went on to tell his fans, “I can't lie to y'all, I'm at that part of my life where, man, I've done enough.”

Tyler also said, “Let me go take a very, very, very long break.”

Adding, “Y'all treated me very well, y'all treated Paris, Texas, very well. So, thank y'all.”

This comes as Tyler, The Creator is set to wrap up his Chromakopia World Tour in the Philippines after being on the road for the better part of the past seven months.

Notably, he released the album Chromakopia in October 2024.

