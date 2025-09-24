'The Voice’ season 28: Contestant stuns coaches with surprise marriage proposal

The Voice contestant Jacob Ryan Gustafson surprised the coaches during his blind audition, but not because of his vocal abilities.

Prior to taking the stage to sing Spin You Around by Morgan Wallen for coaches Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, Michael Bublé, and Niall Horan, the Loma Linda Fire Department engineer sweetly dedicated his performance to girlfriend Jenn.

"I'm gonna be singing 'Spin You Around' by Morgan Wallen," Jacob explained.

"I hear this song, and I think of Jenn and spinning around all night dancing. That's what I want to do with her for the rest of my life," he added.

After his girlfriend joined him on stage, Jacob told her, "This life is a beautiful life, and I'm so blessed. Even right now, if I could change anything, the only thing I'd change is your last name."

The contestant stunned the coaches when he got down on one knee and asked her, "Will you marry me?"

After that, the coaches rushed to the stage to congratulate the couple.

Jacob then hit the stage for the blind audition, but unfortunately the firefighter failed to persuade any of the four coaches to turn their red chairs.