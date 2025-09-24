 
Prince Harry shows no regret as chances of royal reunion fade

Prince Harry’s attitude and gap with William may block family reunion

F. Quraishi
September 24, 2025

Expert doubts Prince Harry’s return signals royal family comeback
Prince Harry recently visited the UK where he had a brief reunion with his cancer-stricken father, King Charles, at Clarence House in London.

While it sparked hopes of a royal reconciliation between the Duke of Sussex and the members of the royal family, a royal expert has cast her doubts.

According to royal expert Angela Levin, the reunion is highly unlikely to happen because Harry acts like he has nothing to apologize for.

Writing for Sky News Australia, Levin said she believes the gap between Harry and Prince William is too big to fix.

“Now he’s back in California, we don’t know whether his visit was the first step towards his reintegration into the royal family,” penned Levin.

She added, “My own belief is that it won’t happen: he behaves as if he has nothing to apologise for, and the chasm between him and Prince William in particular is too deep to bridge.”

