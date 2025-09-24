 
Ben Affleck shutting out Jennifer Lopez turning her ‘batty'

Jennifer Lopez has been going batty being around Ben Affleck its being claimed

September 24, 2025

Jennifer Lopez is turning absolutely batty: Ben Affleck steps aside
It appears that despite Ben Affleck being openly supportive of his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez, and saying “I have nothing but respect” for her in his interview with GQ back in March of this year, it appears there is more hidden truth.

According to a well-placed insider that just turned to RadarOnline, the claims that there is “no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue” may not be completely true.

According to the source, Jennifer Lopez has “stopped leaving messages or texts because he never answers,” them.

In her eyes the source says, “It’s so demeaning and rude. Once in a while, Ben will get back to her with the bare minimum or a 'like' to one of her questions, but 99.9 percent of the time, it's all being handled by his lawyers or assistants.”

And as of right now Affleck’s behavior is “is driving J.Lo absolutely batty.”

This has come a few days after news came out that Jennifer Garner is finally ready to move on and marry John Miller. 

"For Ben, it's torture," the source said. "He was clinging to the hope she'd have second thoughts and call it off, but now that's clearly not happening. He has to get his head around the fact she'll be officially wed and tied down to someone else who's going to be living under the same roof and spending time with his kids."

