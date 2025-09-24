 
Geo News

Orlando Bloom leaves Katy Perry, Daisy Dove Bloom in L.A: ‘He's sick of Hollywood'

Orlando Bloom has just made a major career shift following his break up from Katy Perry

By
Web Desk
|

September 24, 2025

Orlando Bloom gets himself out of L.A.: report
Orlando Bloom gets himself out of L.A.: report

Following his split from Katy Perry Orlando Bloom has made a major change to his life and living situation.

The news has been shared by a well-placed insider that just spoke to RadarOnline.

At the moment the 48-year-old is busying himself in the singles’ world and has “started hitting up a ton of sexy L.A. ladies and trying to schmooze entertainment bigwigs for new movie roles.”

However, there isn’t much success at the moment, “he had strikeout after strikeout and the doors have been slamming shut on him so he's changing tack.”

Because of all this he’s also made the shift to Miami with $17.5 million down for a bachelor pad. “Orlando is saying he's sick of Hollywood and it's time for a change in a city that's more his speed.”

“He had some wild times in Miami in his bachelor heyday and loves the idea of meeting a sexy Florida local and building up a whole new power base while he's at it.”

What is pertinent to mention though, is that Orlando’s decisions are not leaving his daughter Daisy Dove Bloom and the mother of his daughter Katy Perry are feeling ‘devastated’ and incensed. But “Orlando is saying he's sick of Hollywood and it's time for a change in a city that's more his speed.”

“He had some wild times in Miami in his bachelor heyday and loves the idea of meeting a sexy Florida local and building up a whole new power base while he's at it.”

