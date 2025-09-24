Mira Sorvino reflects on Harvey Weinstein trauma

Photo: Mira Sorvino calls Harvey Weinstein 'horrible person'

Mira Sorvino has been opening up about how disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein robbed her of her prime years in Hollywood.

As fans will be aware, the Oscar winner is finally making her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in the movie Chicago at New York’s Ambassador Theatre.

Recently, in a recent chat with PEOPLE Magazine she spoke about how the opportunity feels like a full-circle moment.

"This is sort of the second act of my life, getting to actually be on the stage and live out this dream in this fantastic leading role," she began.

She went on to share, "My career was suppressed by Harvey Weinstein for 20 years. I was an Oscar winner in 1996, but then I did not do a studio film from 1998 to 2018."

"So two decades of my leading lady years were taken away from me by that horrible person — who did so much worse to other people. To step on the stage now is really, really special," she added,

In addition to this, Sorvino admitted that she has also found a personal connection with her character, Roxie.

“There is a moment in Roxie's monologue — I'm gonna cry just talking about it — where she says, 'I had this dream, but all I heard was no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no.' And I am like her," she explained.

"My life, it's now a world full of yes. I can't be kept down. I have gone through my trials and travails, and yes, I've also had wonderful things happen to me. But you can't keep Roxie down, and you can't keep me down,” she boldly declared.