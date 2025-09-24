 
'Double standards': Jimmy Kimmel's return slammed

The criticism centres on giving an alleged preference to Jimmy Kimmel

September 24, 2025

Jimmy Kimmel has made his comeback to ABC, following a brief suspension of his show due to his comments about Charlie Kirk's killer.

However, Roseanne Barr, whose sitcom of the same name was previously cancelled by the network due to her racist post about Valerie Jarrett, who was an advisor to Barack Obama, has also faced significant backlash.

In an interview with NewsNation, the actress says, "It just shows how they think. I got my whole life ruined, no forgiveness, all of my work stolen, and called a racist for time and eternity, for racially misgendering someone. It’s a double standard.”

The star also recalls Jimmy was "calling her racist even though I said repeatedly, which they repeatedly censored, that it was a mistake”.

But she points out that the late-night host appeared in Blackface on their network many times."

She further weighs in on the 57-year-old, saying, "I think he’ll cheer himself on and his fans, all – what is it? – 2,000 of them. They’ll feel heartened and like they won another battle against Trump and the people of the United States. So it'll be a big celebration."

She also suggested that if he "had defended me, maybe this wouldn't have happened."

It is worth mentioning that Jimmy had apologised for his appearance in Blackface during the sketch comedy series The Man Show, which aired on Comedy Central in 2020.

