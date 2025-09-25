Madonna pens heartfelt note for son David on special day

Madonna marks son David's milestone birthday

Madonna is celebrating her son David's another trip around the sun.

The popstar took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, September 23, to mark David's 20th birthday with a heartfelt note.

In the celebratory post, the doting mom posted sweet throwback snaps of much younger David

"Happy Birthday @senzacacona !! There is nothing that you cannot do," Madonna wrote in the caption.

Gushing over David and reminiscing over his childhood, she continued, "I knew you were meant for greatness the moment I met you, Running around with no diapers, drinking Coca-Cola out of a baby bottle . Gangster!!!????????."

The carousel posted along the post featured snaps of David when he was a kid, few snaps of him appeared to be captured right after he was adopted by Madonna.

In the last slide, Madonna and David can be seen sweetly hugging.

The pictures showed that David's style has evolved over the years.

For the unversed, Madonna welcomed her first biological daughter, Lourdes, with ex-boyfriend and fitness trainer Carlos Leon. She later welcomed another biological son, Rocco, with ex Guy Ritchie in 2000.

The pop star later welcomed three kids via adoption: David, daughter Mercy, and twins Stella and Estere.