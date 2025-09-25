It’s a Girl! Rihanna, A$AP Rocky welcome their first daughter

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have added another member to their family!

The 37-year-old singer and her partner Rocky, who are already parents of two sons, welcomed their third child, a baby girl, on Saturday, September 13.

The Barbadian songstress shared the joyful news on her Instagram handle by posting the first few photos of her little one.

In one of the shared images, Rihanna can be seen holding the little girl, who was wearing a pink onesie.

The Umbrella hitmaker also revealed the name of the baby girl in the caption, "Rocki Irish Mayers."

Fan Reactions to Rihanna’s Baby News:

As Rihanna announced the arrival of her first daughter on social media, several fans rushed to the comment section to congratulate the singer.

"She finally got her baby girl!" one of the internet users penned, while another one commented, "Omg, the princess has arrived."

"A princess was born. Congrats," wrote a third one.

What Rocky Said About Becoming a Girl Dad:

Recently, in an interview with Elle, A$AP Rocky revealed that he is hoping for a girl.

“I hope it’s a girl," said the rapper. "I really do. We’re praying for a girl. Our first time, we wanted to know the se* of the baby."

"The second time, we didn’t want to know. Third time, we don’t want to know until, you know,” shared A$AP.

The 'R' Name Tradition in Rihanna’s Family:

Earlier this year, A$AP Rocky teased that the couple would stick to their tradition of naming their children starting with "R."

“Is this a lock that the third will have an ‘R’ name, do you think? Seth Meyers asked the Praise the Lord crooner on his eponymous talk show.

“For sure,” he replied.